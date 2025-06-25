Police investigates reports of dangerous driver, man arrested on TCH in Clarenville for impaired driving

A 37-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) for impaired driving by Clarenville RCMP following reports of a dangerous driver.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Glovertown RCMP received a report of a reckless driver on the TCH near Charlottetown. The vehicle, which was traveling eastbound, was reportedly speeding, swerving on the roadway and nearly collided with another motorist. The vehicle’s last known location and description was shared with Clarenville RCMP.

Minutes later, Clarenville RCMP received a second similar report involving the same vehicle which was traveling eastbound on the TCH near Port Blandford. The described vehicle was located and stopped on the TCH in Clarenville. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed road side breath test. He was arrested for impaired operation. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were nearly twice the legal limit.

He is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation. The driver was issued a licence suspension and the vehicle was seized and impounded.