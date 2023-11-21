Police investigates report of shots fired in cabin area; man arrested and charged

Police responded to a report of shots fired in Gull Island, a cabin area outside of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, on Monday, that resulted in the arrest of 26-year-old, Jens Piercy. He is charged with a number of serious firearms offences.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on Monday, police received a report indicating Piercy was using a firearm in a dangerous manner on the property of a cabin in Gull Island. RCMP officers located Piercy, who had been restrained by a member of the public. He was arrested and a shot gun in his possession was seized.

Piercy was transported to the detachment. Police searched the property of the cabin, which was damaged by gunshots, and located a second firearm outside the property and a number of spent ammunition shells and live rounds.

Piercy is charged with the following criminal offences:

Pointing a firearm – two counts

Assault with a weapon – two counts

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a weapon while prohibited

Possession of a firearm while knowing its possession is unauthorized

The investigation is continuing with additional charges expected.