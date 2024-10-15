Police investigates mischief, theft and possible arson in Tors Cove; seeking public assistance

Ferryland RCMP is seeking assistance from the pubic following a report of mischief, theft and possible arson that occurred at a property on Beachy Cove Road in Tors Cove. On Oct. 9, shortly before 4:00 p.m., police received a report of considerable property damage to a residence that was under construction, as well as theft of items from the home.

The next day, on Oct. 10, police received a report that an excavator had been burned while parked on the same property sometime overnight. The fire is believed to have occurred between the hours of 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 9 and 10:00 a.m. Oct. 10. The excavator was valued at nearly $220,000.

Provincial Fire Services have been engaged.

The investigation is continuing.