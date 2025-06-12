Police investigate home invasion and robbery at Shanawdithit Campground

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is investigating a report of a home invasion and robbery that occurred last night on a camp site at Shanawdithit Campground. At approximately 11:00 p.m., police received the report. Three masked men entered a camper trailer, deployed a substance inside (believed to be bear spray) and assaulted the occupant of the camper.

The three suspects, who are known to the victim, then stole the occupant’s truck and departed the area, breaking through the campground gate. The pickup truck is described as a red 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with NL licence Plate CXT909. It has a white truck cap.

The investigation is continuing with ongoing efforts to locate the involved suspects.