Police investigates break, enter and theft at Catalina business

Bonavista RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at Lodge’s Electrical and Plumbing on Discovery Trail in Catalina. A cash register and small amount of coin was stolen. The incident occurred between 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 and 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

Anyone having information about this crime is asked to contact Bonavista RCMP at 709-468-7333 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.