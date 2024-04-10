Police investigates break and enters at Anglican Church; large quantity of food stolen

Two nights in a row, thieves targeted St. Albans Anglican Church on Master’s Avenue in Grand Falls-Windsor, breaking in and stealing a large quantity of food that was intended to provide meals for local area residents.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. on Monday, two masked individuals forced entry into the church and stole a large quantity of freezer items. Thieves returned at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, this time with a third suspect joining in. Suspects, who were all wearing masks and gloves, forced entry into the church and stole another large quantity of freezer items, including turkeys.

Damage to the church is expected to be between $3000.00-$4000.00.

The investigation is continuing.