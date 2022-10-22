Police investigate vehicle theft in Mount Pearl

Police are investigating a break and enter and vehicle theft in Mount Pearl on Saturday.

The RNC were called around 11 p.m. to a residence on Leger Crescent. Patrol officers located an injured man outside the home. He was taken to hospital for serious injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers learned that the victim’s residence had been broken into and his vehicle, a white 2018 GMC Sierra was stolen. The man was injured by the suspects during the incident.

On Sunday at 3:45 a.m., RNC officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of New Pennywell Road in St. John’s. The investigation is ongoing and at this time the RNC believes multiple suspects were involved. All suspects were wearing dark clothing and were masked.

The RNC is seeking any information that may assist the investigation, including observed suspicious activity, dash camera footage or CCTV in the following areas:

Leger Crescent, Mount Pearl between the hours of 10:30 pm December 3, 2022 until 12:00 am December 3, 2022.

New Pennywell Road, St. Johns and surrounding roads between the hours of 11:30 pm December 3, 2022 until 3:30 am December 4.

The RNC request anyone who has information to assist contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.