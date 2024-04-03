Police investigate theft in Pasadena, seeks public’s assistance identifying suspect

Deer Lake RCMP is investigating a recent theft that occurred at Pasadena Irving and is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect.

On March 14, 2024, a lone male exited the store without paying for merchandise. He departed the parking lot in a blue Honda Civic. Local efforts to identify the suspect were unsuccessful. Anyone having information about this crime or the identity of the individual is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)