Police investigate targeted drive-by shooting on Random Island

RCMP are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in the area of Robinson’s Bight on Random Island.

On Saturday afternoon, Clarenville RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Random Island. A car departed the roadway after it was shot at by another motorist. The driver was uninjured. The suspect vehicle, a black BMW car, departed the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers made an immediate patrol to Random Island, set up a road block and patrolled the area in an effort to locate the suspect vehicle. Residents were asked to remain inside their homes while police searched for the vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that the suspect vehicle had departed the area prior to police arrival.

The investigation has determined that this was not a random act and was a targeted attack.

Later Saturday afternoon, Bay Roberts RCMP responded to a report of an abandoned car on fire in Makinsons with a matching description. Police believe this vehicle is the same as the vehicle that was involved in the shooting on Random Island.

RCMP NL is looking to locate and identify those responsible. Anyone with information that could assist in either of these investigations is asked to contact RCMP NL Major Crime Unit at 709-772-5433.

The investigation is continuing with a continued police presence expected in the area over the next number of days.