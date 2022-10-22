Police investigate stray rifle round shot through home in Isle aux Morts

Police are investigating a report of a rifle round that went through a home in Isle aux Morts Nov. 5.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, police received the report and attended the home located on Ridgeview Crescent in Isle aux Morts. A bullet struck the home, went through an exterior wall, an interior wall and came to rest in a bedroom closet. The home was unoccupied at the time and the incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 8 a.m.-12 p.m. that day.

The incident appears to be accidental in nature. It is believed the shot was likely a stray round that may have been fired by a hunter from a distant wooded area.

RCMP NL reminds the public of the Regulations under the Provincial Wildlife Act which prohibit a person from discharging a firearm within 1,000 meters of a school, playground or athletic field or within 300 meters of a dwelling (residence). The public is also reminded that it is a Criminal Code offence to discharge a firearm without knowing your back drop or in residential areas.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact Port Aux Basques RCMP at 709-695-2149 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.