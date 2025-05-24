Police investigate shots fired in St. John’s

The RNC is investigating a weapons offence in St. John’s.

Around 4:45 p.m. Friday, patrol officers who were on routine patrol downtown heard what they believed to be gunshots nearby and quickly proceeded in the direction of Brazil Street where they were waved down by a member of the public.

Upon arrival, responding officers determined that multiple gunshots had been fired at a vehicle parked outside an apartment building. There were no reports of injuries. This is believed to be a targeted event.

The RNC Criminal Investigation Division is seeking any information, or video footage (CCTV, dash cam, cell phone) from the area encompassing Brazil Street, Casey Street, and Lemarchant Road between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.

The RNC is urging anyone with information to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.