Police investigate robbery in St. John’s

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is investigating a robbery in St. John’s.

On Tuesday (May 14), just before 5 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Guv’nor Inn and Pub on Elizabeth Avenue. Responding officers were informed that a man wearing a camouflage style jacket, carrying a reusable grocery bag, demanded cash before fleeing on foot. The suspect was last seen in the area of Freshwater Road. RNC police dog services responded, however officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described to be a man in his 20’s or 30’s with an average build, and is approximately 5’10” tall. He was wearing a blue medical mask, a winter hat, and a camouflage jacket which he removed after fleeing. He is described to have stubble-style facial hair.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.