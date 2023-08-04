Police investigate homicide in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Police are investigating after a 43-year-old man died in Happy Valley-Goose Bay early Friday morning.

The death is being treated as a homicide. The Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP Detachment, Forensic Identification Section, Labrador General Investigation Services and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are also engaged in the investigation.

Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area of Lyall Street as the investigation continues. No general threat to the public has been identified.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay Detachment at 1-709-896-3383. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.