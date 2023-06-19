Teen in critical condition after Bay Roberts hit and run

Police are investigating a hit and run collision that occurred on Barracks Road in Bay Roberts Sunday.

Police received were called around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses advised police that a car had struck a dirt bike that was crossing the road. The rider to be thrown from the bike, while the car fled the scene.

The driver of the dirt bike was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

Shortly after the collision, 19-year-old Brady Butler turned himself in to Bay Roberts RCMP. Butler was held in custody overnight and appeared in court Monday. He has been charged with failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm, operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to notify transfer of ownership. He was released to appear in court again at a later date.

A traffic analyst and additional resources were called to the scene and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP at 709-786-2118. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere