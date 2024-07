Carmanville RCMP is investigating multiple break, enter and thefts that occurred sometime around June 27, at cabins located on White Water Pond Road. A number of items, including a firearm and various tools, were stolen.

At one cabin, various tools, a guitar and a generator were stolen. These items hold a combined value of approximately $8,000. A nearby cabin was also broken into and a firearm and generator were stolen.

Both cabins were damaged. The investigations are continuing.