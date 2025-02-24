Police investigate after snowmobiler suffers serious injuries in Port au Port

Police are investigating after an incident left a man with serious injuries in Port au Port on Friday.

Bay St. George RCMP responded around 4:30 p.m. to the report of an injured snowmobiler on Gravel’s Pond in Port au Port. Two snowmobilers were traveling across the pond together. One snowmobile came to a stop on the pond and the operator fell off the machine. The other snowmobiler checked on the operator and found that he had sustained serious injuries. The man was taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention. He remains in hospital at this time.

At this point in the investigation, the injuries sustained to the snowmobiler do not appear to be consistent with the fall. The cause of the injury remains under investigation.

Police ask the public to check for all available surveillance footage, including dash cam footage, in the area of Gravel’s Pond and the Main Road in Port au Port between 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21.

Anyone having any information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP MCU West by contacting Bay St. George detachment at 709-643-2118.