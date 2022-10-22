Police intercept 2.7 million contraband cigarettes in traffic stop at Port aux Basques ferry terminal

Police in Port aux Basques intercepted 2.7 million unstamped cigarettes during a planned traffic stop at the Marine Atlantic Ferry on Saturday.

The RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation West used a police dog during while stopping a truck and 15-foot enclosed utility trailer as it departed the Marine Atlantic Ferry Terminal.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, and a 55-year-old female passenger, both of Colliers, were arrested under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as well as the Excise Act. The truck and trailer were seized as part of the investigation. A search yielded 270 cases (2.7 Million cigarettes) of unstamped tobacco from inside the trailer.

The pair was released from custody. The investigation is continuing with charges expected.