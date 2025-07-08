Police in Corner Brook lay theft charges

The RNC has charged individuals connected to recent thefts in Corner Brook.

On June 11, police responded to a report of a theft from a grocery store on Mount Bernard Avenue that occurred the day prior. On Monday, July 7 a 41-year-old female from Corner Brook was charged with theft.

On June 22, patrol officers responded to the same grocery store in relation to another report of a theft of merchandise. The responding officers identified the suspect and yesterday a 30-year-old male from Corner Brook was charged with theft.

Both accused were released from custody to appear in provincial court at a later date.