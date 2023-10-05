Police forces experience outages with detachment phone lines

The RNC is experiencing a telephone outage in the Northeast Avalon region with the 709-729-800 phone line.

The public is asked to contact the RNC Corner Brook region for routine, non-emergency, calls within the island portion of the province. In the event of an emergency call 911. These lines are available and active. In the event of a non-emergency and/or routine call for service in the Northeast Avalon or Corner Brook regions, please call 709-637-4100.

Please do not call 911 for non-emergency calls, as this may cause backups in the emergency lines.

RCMP NL is also currently experiencing technical issues with detachment phone lines across the province. If you require police assistance, please call 709-772-8087. In case of emergency, call 911. Updates will be provided when the issue is resolved.