Police find wanted man in stolen vehicle in CBS

On Monday morning shortly before 2:00AM, police located a previously reported stolen motor vehicle in the Town of CBS. Officers isolated the vehicle and located a 35 year old male still in the driver’s seat asleep with the vehicle running.

He was arrested and is charged with Driving while prohibited, Breach of Probation and there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest for Possession of Stolen Goods, Flight from Police and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle. He was held for court in the morning.