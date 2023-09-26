Police find more fake social media accounts in Markus Hicks sexual violence investigation

Police have identified more social media accounts linked to an investigation of sexual violence against a teacher and volleyball coach.

To date, the RNC has laid 63 sexual-violence-related charges against 32-year-old Markus Hicks of Paradise. They involve the use of fictitious identities, social media applications, and concealment to arrange sexual acts.

The investigative team has identified additional fake social media accounts believed to have been used by the accused to communicate with individuals to arrange sexual acts while concealing his true identity.

· Maria Winchester – This name is believed to have been used historically and may have communicated with individuals across the province on social media and chat platforms.

· Brittany Campbell – This name was primarily used on social media platforms.

· Bradol15 – This username identified themselves as a male and is believed to have communicated on multiple social media and dating applications.

Investigators have also received information to link the accused to an address on Bullocks Town Road in Torbay. Investigators are available to speak with anyone that has information or has questions about the process. Police say the officers use a trauma-informed focus to prioritize the safety and well-being of all people.

The RNC continues to seek any information related to acts of sexual violence. A dedicated e-mail has been established to reach the investigative team directly at [email protected]. People with information can also call the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) , online at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or by using the P3Tips app #SayItHere.

The Journey Project, an initiative of the Public Legal Information Association of NL and End Sexual Violence NL, also has supports for survivors of sexual violence. Legal Support Navigators are available to help survivors navigate the justice system. Victim Services is a free, voluntary and confidential service of the Department of Justice and Public Safety at victimserviceshelp.ca.

Parents and guardians should be aware that this investigation may create anxiety in children and youth who use various social media platforms. The RNC recommends taking this opportunity to discuss the associated risks of sharing personal and private information online. Everyone should be wary about speaking with people online that you do not know personally. Pictures and profiles can be fictitious and the person you are speaking with may not be who they seem to be.

Clinical Child Psychologist Dr. Janine Hubbard also offered some advice to parents:

Schedule a time to sit down with your children.

Promise a non-judgmental, non-punitive discussion space.

Ask what have they heard and answer questions as appropriate.

Validate any and all feelings they may be experiencing.

Take the opportunity to discuss media safety. Where possible use examples from your own life.

Keep the invitation for future discussions open.

Anyone experiencing anxiety or crisis as a result of this information, please contact the Mental Health Crisis Line at 811. In addition, the RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team will respond to a crisis where and when it occurs, and can be contacted at 709-729-8000. In the event of an emergency always call 911.