Police find loaded gun in vehicle in Seal Cove

RNC officers on patrol in Seal Cove on Wednesday observed a vehicle stopped in the road for no apparent reason.

The driver of the vehicle noticed the police and accelerated away, attempting to elude the officers.

The driver then pulled into a driveway and fled on foot, only to be apprehended by the officers a short distance away.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded firearm inside.

Additionally, the driver was under conditions to not operate a vehicle and remain in his residence. The driver also had a suspended driver’s licence.

The vehicle was seized, and the 47-year-old male driver was charged with numerous firearms offences and breaching a court order and held for court.