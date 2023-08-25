Police expected to lay more charges against Tony Farrell

Prolific offender, 36-year-old Tony Farrell of Marystown, who was at large since the middle of July, 2023, was arrested on Aug. 23. In addition to the numerous charges he was wanted for, further charges are anticipated.

On Wednesday, acting upon information received, police surrounded a home on Ville Marie Drive in Marystown and set up a safety perimeter for nearby residents. A RCMP crisis negotiator also attended the scene. With Farrell unwilling to cooperate and exit the residence, a warrant to enter the home for his arrest was obtained. Police forced entry into the home, located Farrell hiding inside and effected his arrest.

On Thursday, in continuing with the investigation, police obtained a warrant to search the residence where Farrell had been hiding. Inside the home officers located two firearms and, in addition, located other items consistent with a number of unsolved break and enters in the Marystown area.

Farrell is charged with the following criminal offences:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Resisting arrest

Possession of stolen property

The investigation is continuing. Additional charges in relation to the break and enter are expected. Farrell’s next court appearance is on Sept. 6.