Police executes search warrant at residence in Victoria; man and woman arrested in relation to recent rash of break and enters

Two individuals, 30-year-old Ashley Hefford of Carbonear, who also goes by the surname King, and 32-year-old Brent Cranford of Shearstown, were arrested by RCMP NL on July 4. The pair were arrested in relation to a rash of break and enters that occurred in the month of June, 2025, at commercial properties in the areas of Bay Roberts and Harbour Grace.

On July 4, as part of these ongoing investigations, with assistance from RCMP NL’s East District General Investigation Section (GIS), a search warrant, authorized under the Criminal Code, was obtained to search a residence on Gadden’s Mash in Victoria. RCMP officers with the Emergency Response Team and General Investigation Section, as well as Bay Roberts and Harbour Grace detachments, attended the home where Hefford and Cranford were arrested without incident. Inside the home, police located and seized a number of items, including stolen property, a shot gun, ammunition, a quantity of crack cocaine, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.

The two are each charged with possession of stolen property and are set to appear in court on September 29, 2025.

The investigation is continuing with additional charges possible.