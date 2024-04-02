Police executes search warrant at residence and seizes cocaine, cash and firearms

Sheshatshiu RCMP arrested 30-year-old Jonathan Learning on March 28, 2024, following the search of a home in North West River.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation, RCMP officers from Sheshatshiu and Happy Valley-Goose Bay Detachments attended a home on Sunday Hill Road in North West River on Thursday night with a warrant to search the property, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Police entered the home which contained a number of occupants and Learning was arrested inside.

The following items were located and seized:

Approximately 3.5 ounces of cocaine

Approximately $11,500.00 cash

Two shot guns

Various weapons

Drug paraphernalia

Other items consistent with drug trafficking

On March 31, an additional warrant, authorized under the Criminal Code, was executed at the same residence where stolen property was recovered.

Learning attended court via teleconference on Friday and was remanded into custody. He appears in court today and is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a firearm – two counts

Prohibited possession of a firearm

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failure to comply with a release order – four counts

The investigation is continuing.