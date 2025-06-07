News

Police execute search warrant in Stanhope; firearms seized and man arrested

Posted: June 7, 2025 9:32 am
Lewisporte RCMP arrested a 38-year-old man following the search of a home in Stanhope, NL on May 30, 2025. Police seized firearms, prohibited devices and ammunition in the search.

Police seized a number of firearms, including some restricted and prohibited devices.

Later in the evening, a man was taken into custody at a residence in Lewisporte. He will be in court on Tuesday to face 45 charges, including:

  • Careless use of a firearm – 27 counts
  • Possession at an unauthorized place – 8 counts
  • Failure to report destruction of firearm – 4 counts
  • Possession of a prohibited device – 3 counts
  • Possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized – 3 counts

The investigation continues, with further charges possible.

