Police execute search warrant at residence in Harbour Main and seizes firearm, drugs and cash

Two individuals, 28-year-old Corey Evans and 30-year-old Kyler Connolly, were arrested and charged by RCMP following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Harbour Main on Oct. 26.

The investigation, led by RCMP East District General Investigation Section (GIS), was assisted by Holyrood RCMP, Gander RCMP, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP, and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. RCMP NL Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Police Dog Services (PDS) were deployed to assist with the execution of the warrant.

During the search of the Ridge Road home and property, officers located and seized the following items:

A loaded handgun

A quantity of handgun ammunition

Prohibited magazines loaded with prohibited ammunition

Oxycodone pills

Cash

2 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs)

Among the items seized, officers recovered stolen property – the handgun and two ATVs. The stolen ATVs will be returned to the rightful owners.

Corey Evans is charged with the following criminal offences:

Careless use of a firearm – four counts

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon – three counts

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized – five counts

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammunition without license/registration

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – four counts

Possession of a controlled drug or substance for the purpose of trafficking – three counts

Failure to comply with release order condition – nine counts

Kyler Connolly is charged with the following criminal offences:

Careless use of a firearm – four counts

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized – five counts

Unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited or restricted weapon – three counts

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon – two counts

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of prohibited weapon, device or ammunition – three counts

Possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – four counts

Possession of a controlled drug or substance for the purpose of trafficking – three counts

Following their arrests, Evans and Connolly were held in custody. Connolly was released on October 30, 2023, and will appear in court at a later date. Evans was held in custody and is set to appear in court again on November 22, 2023.

The investigation is continuing.