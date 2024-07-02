Police continues enforcement of excessive speeders and impaired drivers

Over this past weekend, RCMP Traffic Services East stopped an excessive speeder on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) and arrested another motorist for impaired driving. With a close call for one of our officers at another traffic stop, RCMP NL reminds motorists of the importance of adhering to the move over law.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, a vehicle traveling 192 km/h on the TCH near Bellevue was stopped. The driver, a 22-year-old man, was ticketed for the excessive speed and issued a licence suspension. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

Shortly before noon on Sunday, police stopped a vehicle for traveling 139 km/h on the THC near Middle Gull Pond. The driver, an 18-year-old man, showed signs of impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired driving. Back at the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were above the legal limit. He was ticketed for speeding, was issued a licence suspension and the vehicle was seized and impounded. He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving.

Later that afternoon, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Harbour Grace RCMP conducted a traffic stop on the Veterans Memorial Highway. While the officer was out of the patrol car on foot conducting the traffic stop, they were nearly struck by an oncoming motorist who had pulled out and passed another vehicle. The vehicle and driver were located and stopped a short time later by RCMP Traffic Services East. The driver, a 60-year-old-man, was ticketed for failing to move over.