The RNC is searching for missing person, Liam Tripp of St. John’s.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Saturday morning, June 6 in the center city area of St. John’s. Tripp is described to be 6’2” tall, 150 lbs, and has green eyes with light brown hair

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Tripp is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.