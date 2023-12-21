Police continue searching for missing St. John’s man

The RNC are continuing the search for missing person, Basil Young.

The 62-year-old was last seen in the downtown area of St. John’s on the afternoon of Nov. 9.

Young is described to be 5’10, and about 140 pounds. He has grey hair and often wears a ball hat. Young was wearing a black jacket, jeans, brown and beige shoes and gloves when he was last seen.

The RNC have concerns for Young’s safety and well-being, and request that anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #1-800-222-8477.