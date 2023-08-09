Police continue search for Tony Farrell

Wanted man Tony Farrell is still at large.

He has evaded arrest since being the subject of an emergency alert which was issued on July 19. At the time, residents in the area of Swift Current on the Burin Peninsula were asked to stay inside their homes with their doors locked, but police still haven’t been able to locate Farrell.

Farrell is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of failure to stop for police, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest and breach of probation.

Last week, police said they believe he is likely being harboured or helped to evade capture from one or more members of the public. Police warn that anyone who is helping him could also be charged and face serious penalties.

RCMP say the investigation is still a high priority and is ongoing.