The search continues for a missing St. John’s teenager. Liam Tripp, 15, was last seen in the area of St. Clare Avenue on October 13. Tripp is described as 6’5″, 180 pounds with short light brown hair, blue eyes and a slim build. He is often known to wear large gold chains and may also be in the company of other youths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.