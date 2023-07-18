Police continue search for missing St. John’s man

A joint investment of $11.8 million from the provincial and federal governments and the City of St. John’s was announced today to enhance public transit infrastructure.

The funding will support the purchase of up to 18 accessible, paratransit hybrid or electric vehicles to replace the current gasoline-burning fleet used in the GoBus service in St. John’s and Mount Pearl. The project will ensure the stability and continuity of the paratransit service. Also, solar panel kits will be installed on 120 Metrobus shelters, which will allow the city to illuminate the shelters using solar energy instead of electricity.

Funding will also support the construction of a shared-use path from Logy Bay Road to Portugal Cove Road. This project will upgrade the existing gravel trails to a three-metre wide asphalt surface with rest areas, trailheads, landscaping and signage.

As part of the $11.8 million announcement, the province will be providing up to a total of $3,959,449 for these projects.

