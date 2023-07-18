Police continue search for missing St. John’s man

Police are continuing to search for missing person, Chad Hunt, of St. John’s. The RNC are seeking the public’s assistance with locating the 48-year-old. Hunt was reported missing on May 26, and is believed to frequent the downtown area of St. John’s. He is described as average height with a slender build. He has hazel eyes with light brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
You Might also like
-
Province and Ottawa make multi-million dollar investment in public transitBy Web Team — 12 mins ago
A joint investment of $11.8 million from the provincial and federal governments and the City of St. John’s was announced today to enhance public transit infrastructure.
The funding will support the purchase of up to 18 accessible, paratransit hybrid or electric vehicles to replace the current gasoline-burning fleet used in the GoBus service in St. John’s and Mount Pearl. The project will ensure the stability and continuity of the paratransit service. Also, solar panel kits will be installed on 120 Metrobus shelters, which will allow the city to illuminate the shelters using solar energy instead of electricity.
Funding will also support the construction of a shared-use path from Logy Bay Road to Portugal Cove Road. This project will upgrade the existing gravel trails to a three-metre wide asphalt surface with rest areas, trailheads, landscaping and signage.
As part of the $11.8 million announcement, the province will be providing up to a total of $3,959,449 for these projects.
NTV’s Beth Penney will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 13
-
RNC arrest two men following break and enter investigationBy Web Team — 41 mins ago
The RNC has made arrests in connection with break-ins at a Mount Pearl business.
On Saturday, July 8, at 10:50 am, police responded a report related to a break and enter that had occurred at a business located on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl. Officers determined entry had been gained to the business and property of the business had been taken. Just after 8 p.m. that same day, police responded to the same business in Mount Pearl.
Following an investigation, two men have been arrested and charged in connection with these events. Kenneth Rees, a 45-year-old male from Mount Pearl, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of break and enter, two counts of disguise with intent, and possession of a break-in instrument. Officers also determined that he was wanted in connection with an outstanding warrant related to a break and enter that occurred in June of 2022. He was held in custody to appear in Provincial Court. In addition, a 37-year-old male from Mount Pearl was arrested and has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and trafficking in property obtained by crime. He has been released on conditions to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.Post Views: 33
-
ATV operator facing numerous charges after flight from policeBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
A 32-year-old man was arrested after he fled from police on an all-terrain vehicle in Badger’s Quay.
Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, police were conducting patrols in Badger’s Quay following recent reports of illegal off-road vehicle use in the area. An ATV failed to stop for police, fled on a dirt road and was met by another RCMP vehicle at the opposite end of the road. With no place to go, the operator, who was prohibited from driving resulting from a criminal code conviction, was arrested for flight from police. He was found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and unstamped tobacco. The man also provided a roadside breath sample which was above the provincial limit.
The ATV was seized and impounded. The man was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of flight from police, prohibited driving, possession of a controlled substance and possession of unstamped tobacco.Post Views: 107