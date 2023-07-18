News

Police continue search for missing St. John’s man

Published on July 18, 2023 at 3:23 pm

Police are continuing to search for missing person, Chad Hunt, of St. John’s. The RNC are seeking the public’s assistance with locating the 48-year-old. Hunt was reported missing on May 26, and is believed to frequent the downtown area of St. John’s. He is described as average height with a slender build. He has hazel eyes with light brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

