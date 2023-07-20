Police continue search for missing St. John’s man

Police are searching for missing person, Dawson Slaney, of St. John’s. The RNC is now requesting the public’s with locating the 24-year-old. Slaney was reported missing from his residence in center-city on July 14.

Slaney is described as about six feet tall, 180 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He also has multiple tattoos.

The RNC has concerns for SLANEY’s safety and wellbeing, and request that anyone who has information pertaining to his whereabouts contact the RNC at 729-8000, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.