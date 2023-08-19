Police continue search for missing senior

The search continues for missing person, Anna Gaulton, of Conception Bay South. The 79-year-old was last seen on Tuesday Aug. 8, about 8:40 p.m. in the Kelligrews area. She was in her vehicle at the time and was believed to wearing all dark clothing.

Gaulton is described to be about five feet and four inches tall, about 130 pounds, with short grey hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be operating a red, four-door, 2013 Chevrolet Cruz. She is also believed to have her dog with her – a small, beige Havanese named Cuddles.

It is believed Gaulton may have travelled outside of the St. John’s/CBS area.

The RNC are requesting residence all over NL to be aware of this and keep an eye out for Gaulton or her vehicle.