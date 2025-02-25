Police continue investigation into injured snowmobiler in Port au Port, seeks public’s assistance

RCMP NL’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) West is continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on Friday afternoon in Port au Port that left a snowmobiler with serious injuries. Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify anyone who may have been traveling through the area when the incident occurred.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the report of an injured snowmobiler on Gravel’s Pond in Port au Port. The operator of the snowmobile fell from the machine after it came to a stop and sustained serious injuries that do not appear to be consistent with the fall from the snowmobile. The cause of the injury sustained remains under investigation by RCMP MCU West.

Today, police are asking for the public’s assistance, looking to speak with anyone who travelled along the isthmus, an area commonly known as the gravels, in Port au Port between the hours of 3:57 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. on Friday Feb. 21. Motorists are asked to check for possible dash cam surveillance during that time and to provide the surveillance footage to police.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone having information about the incident is asked to contact MCU West by calling Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.