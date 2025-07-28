Police confirm two dead in Deer Lake plane crash

Police have confirmed that two people died in a plane crash near Deer Lake on Satuday.

Deer Lake RCMP responded to reports of a plane crash near the Trans-Canada Highway near Deer Lake Airport shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The crash prompted the immediate closure of the TCH for several hours to allow emergency personnel — including Deer Lake Airport responders, emergency medical services and Deer Lake Fire Rescue — to respond to the scene.

Two people were on board the flight: the pilot, a 54-year-old man, and his lone passenger, a 27-year-old man. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers continue to assist with security at the crash site, to preserve any evidence and to ensure public safety. RCMP NL is also supporting investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) in the ongoing investigation into this crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.