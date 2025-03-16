Police confirm arrest in Port au Port snowmobile incident, no charges laid yet

Police have made an arrest in connection with an incident last month in Port au Port West that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened Feb. 21 on Gravels Pond. Two snowmobilers were travelling across the pond together when one snowmobile came to a stop and the operator fell off the machine. The man was taken to hospital for urgent medical attention. RCMP said the man’s injuries were not consistent with the fall from the snowmobile.

Days later, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Port au Port West and a number of items were seized.

On Sunday, the RCMP confirmed one person is in custody, but charges have not been laid at this point. The investigation continues.