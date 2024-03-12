Police conduct traffic stop in Mt. Moriah and seizes cocaine, cash and pills

Two individuals, 52-year-old Terrance Francis and 33-year-old Christine Williams, were arrested and charged by RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation (JFO) West at a traffic stop that was conducted on March 8.

On Friday, JFO WEST conducted a traffic stop in the community of Mt. Moriah and found that one of the four occupants, Terry Francis, had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. Evidence observed inside the vehicle led officers to initiate a drug investigation, which resulted in the seizure of more than an ounce of cocaine, approximately $7,500 in cash, a quantity of hydromorphone pills, and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Francis is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and was held in custody. Williams is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and was released from custody. She is set to appear in court at a later date. Two other individuals were released without charge.

The investigation is continuing.