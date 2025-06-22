Police conducts traffic stop in Gander, contraband tobacco and controlled substance located

Two men were arrested by Gander RCMP at a traffic stop conducted in Gander on June 18. A passenger of the vehicle, 33-year-old Andrew Robert Hillier, was found in breach of court ordered conditions. He appears in court today.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police stopped a van on Mifflin Place that was being operated by a known suspended driver. During the traffic stop, the officer observed contraband tobacco within the vehicle. The tobacco was seized and both men were arrested.

Hillier was found in possession of a quantity of unknown pills, which were seized by the officer. He was on conditions not to possess any substance unless prescribed by an authorized person.

Additionally, Hillier was to remain in Alberta, unless permitted otherwise. The driver was released at the scene. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.

Hillier faces two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

The substance seized is being sent for analysis. The investigation is continuing with additional charges pending.