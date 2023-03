Police have charged a teacher at Crescent Collegiate in Blaketown with assaulting a student.

RCMP say 53-year-old Katherine Peddle is charged with one count of assault. Police received the report of an alleged assault Feb. 20 involving a teacher and a student that occurred while school was in session. On March 3, Peddle went to the detachment and was arrested for assault. She was released from custody and is set to appear in court May 10.

Crescent Collegiate has students from Grades 7-12