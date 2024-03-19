Police charge man with multiple offences following traffic stop and seizure of contraband tobacco

Forty-year-old Martin Racine was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP on Sunday, following a traffic stop where a quantity of cash and contraband tobacco were located.
The routine traffic stop occurred just before 8:00 p.m. Police located and seized the following items:
- Approximately 350 cartons of contraband tobacco cigarettes
- A quantity of cash
- Items consistent with trafficking
The vehicle was also seized.
Racine was arrested and charged with the following:
- Offences under the Excise Act
- Offences under the Revenue Administration Act
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Selling of tobacco products
- Failure to comply with a release order condition (two counts)
The investigation is continuing.