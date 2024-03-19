News

Police charge man with multiple offences following traffic stop and seizure of contraband tobacco

Posted: March 19, 2024 11:59 am
By Web Team


Forty-year-old Martin Racine was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP on Sunday, following a traffic stop where a quantity of cash and contraband tobacco were located.

The routine traffic stop occurred just before 8:00 p.m. Police located and seized the following items:

  • Approximately 350 cartons of contraband tobacco cigarettes
  • A quantity of cash
  • Items consistent with trafficking

The vehicle was also seized.

Racine was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Offences under the Excise Act
  • Offences under the Revenue Administration Act
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Selling of tobacco products
  • Failure to comply with a release order condition (two counts)

The investigation is continuing.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top