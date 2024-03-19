Police charge man with multiple offences following traffic stop and seizure of contraband tobacco

Forty-year-old Martin Racine was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP on Sunday, following a traffic stop where a quantity of cash and contraband tobacco were located.

The routine traffic stop occurred just before 8:00 p.m. Police located and seized the following items:

Approximately 350 cartons of contraband tobacco cigarettes

A quantity of cash

Items consistent with trafficking

The vehicle was also seized.



Racine was arrested and charged with the following:

Offences under the Excise Act

Offences under the Revenue Administration Act

Possession of property obtained by crime

Selling of tobacco products

Failure to comply with a release order condition (two counts)

The investigation is continuing.