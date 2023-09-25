Police charge ATV operator with dangerous driving

Following the report of a dangerous driver, Hopedale RCMP has laid multiple charges against 40-year-old John Bennett who was found to be dangerously operating a side-by-side in the community on Aug. 29. Shortly before 5:00 p.m. that day, police received a call from a resident who had almost been struck by an ATV that was being operated dangerously on a residential road. Police located the unoccupied ATV in a ditch.

Bennett was identified and he was later located. He has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to comply with an outstanding release order. He will appear in court in November.