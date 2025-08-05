Police charge 18-year-old impaired driver

Post Views: 70

On Monday evening, the RNC responded to a report of an impaired driver in Peace Keepers Way in CBS.Police located the suspect vehicle and driver at a residence in Paradise.The 18-year-old female driver was taken to the RNC’s West District Office to have samples of her breath analyzed. Following breath testing, she was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and operation of a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration equal to or exceeding 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.Her vehicle was impounded, and she was released to appear in court at a later date.