Police caution of dangers associated with TikTok Challenge

The RNC is warning the public following an online challenge that uses toy guns.

The ‘Senior Assassin’ challenge is an organized, live-action event that usually involves graduating students seeking out one another with water or Nerf-style guns. The goal is to eliminate fellow students to become the last player standing. The game is not limited to school property and can take place any time of day.

The RNC is concerned as some toy guns may appear realistic and resemble real firearms. Additionally, members of the public not familiar with the ‘assassin’ challenge may be alarmed, leading to calls to police that trigger a large response.

To ensure the safety of the community, parents are encouraged to speak to their children about the potential risks and consequences of having an imitation firearm in their possession. All firearms calls, real or perceived illicit a heightened response and are investigated. Criminal charges could apply.

The RNC is encouraging all of those participating in the ‘assassin’ challenge to put away the guns and use water balloons instead.