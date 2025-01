At 2:00 a.m. this morning RNC officers were conducting routine patrols in the downtown area of St. John’s when they came upon a male attempting to untie a boat from the Harbour Front Wharf.

In an attempt to evade police, the male entered a restricted area.

The 44-year-old was apprehended and charged with trespassing at night, mischief, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and two court order breaches.

He was held to appear in court in the morning.