Police asking residents to shelter in place as RNC responds to incident on Duntara Crescent in St. John’s

The RNC is responding to a call-for-service on Duntara Crescent, due to the ongoing police presence in the area, residents in the surrounding area are being asked to shelter in place. This includes the area of Frecker Drive (between Hamlyn Rd. and Cowan Ave) and Blackmarsh Road (east of Harrington Drive).
Residents are being asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
Police provided an additional update just before 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. The RNC remains in the area of Duntara Cres. and has a large perimeter established. Members of the public are advised to stay away from the area while the matter is ongoing.