Police ask public to stay away from Bell Island airstrip after possible military shell found

Bell Island RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area surrounding the Bell Island airstrip until further notice.

On Saturday, police were advised that an apparent military artillery shell had been found in the ocean by local fishermen. Officers removed the item and transported it to a remote location near the airstrip on Bell Island.

The item has been secured, and will be continuously monitored until experts can properly dispose of it. Police believe there is no risk to public safety at this time, but are proceeding with an abundance of caution. The area will be continuously monitored, and the public is asked to stay away from the Bell Island airstrip until further notice.