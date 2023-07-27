Police ask for public’s help as search continues for wanted man Tony Farrell

Police say Tony Farrell remains at large Thursday after an extensive search of Swift Current failed to find him on Wednesday.
Farrell is wanted in relation to a number of criminal charges and is actively evading police. He is believed to be armed. Police urge residents to be on the lookout for Farrell and to report any sightings of him by calling 911.
The RCMP thanked the community of Swift Current for the patience and cooperation during the search.
Background: https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/news/2023/burin-peninsula-rcmp-looks-arrest-anthony-farrell-marystown-outstanding-warrant