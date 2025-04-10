Police arrests two individuals found in possession of cocaine and cash at traffic stop near Deer Lake

Two men, ages 64 and 42, of Deer Lake were arrested by RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation (JFO) West at a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway on April 8.

As part of an ongoing investigation, JFO West, with assistance from Deer Lake RCMP, stopped a vehicle on the TCH, near Deer Lake. Officers located and seized approximately 5 ounces of cocaine, more than $18,000 cash and other items consistent with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The two were released from custody and are set to appear in court at a later date. Each man will answer to a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

The investigation is continuing.